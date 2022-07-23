23-Year-Old UNIPORT Student Wins 2022 Miss Port Harcourt City Pageant (Pics)

23 years old Uniport Student Wins 2022 Miss Port Harcourt City Pageant.

Stephanie Nkechinyere Chukwuemeka who represented D-Line, Port Harcourt has won the 2022 Miss Port Harcourt City Beauty Pageant held on Sunday at Aztec Arcum Event center in Port Harcourt.

She beat other 18 contestants to emerge winner.

Stephanie is from Abia State, Born in 12th June, 1999. She is 300 level undergraduate student of the University of Port Harcourt, Department of Forestry and Wildlife Management.

