29-Year-Old Man Confesses To Killing His Elder Brother Over Land In Anambra (Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4yXW4T9PZs

29-Yr-Old man Confesses to killing His Elder Brother Over A Piece Of Land In Anambra (Photos, Video)

A 29-year-old man, identified as Kosarachukwu Ugwuka, has confessed to killing his elder brother over a piece of land in Aykala Ezinifite, Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State, IgbereTV reports.

It was gathered that the deceased, Chukwudi Ugwuka, 35, passed away on April 27, 2022 after a brief illness.

However, in a bid to unravel the circumstances surrounding Chukwudi’s untimely demise, his family dragged the suspect before the youths in the community, on Sunday, July 10.

According to a source, the suspect who initially denied any involvement in the death of his brother, confessed to the crime after an herbalist was invited and incarcerations were made.

In a video, the suspect was captured narrating how he put rat poison in his brother’s food after the brother sold their family land and used the money to feed the family.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf4mHu8rqoa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

