3 Shot As Robbers Attack Bank Road Umuahia, Abia State

A suspected arm robbery gang in the early hours of Thursday struck along the popular bank road in Umuahia, Abia State capital, where about three persons were shot.

An eyewitness told ABN TV that the suspected robbers have in recent times been lurking around the banks waiting for customers with a large chunk of cash to attack.

Following intelligence information, the police ambushed the suspects where they engaged in a fierce exchange of fire.

ABN TV gathered that two civilians were injured in the process, including a female health worker identified as Apollos Theresa Female who was hit by a stray bullet on her head and a woman identified as Chimuanya Joy shot on her belly. A police officer who sustained injury at the gun duel has also been hospitalised.

The robbery suspects were said to have abandoned their red Toyota car and snatched another one from with which they took to their heels and fled the scene. https://abntv.com.ng/news/robbers-attack-bank-road-umuahia-3-shot-photo/

