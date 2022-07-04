3,000 APC Youth Traders Join Sokoto PDP, Cite Neglection

As the 2023 general election draws nearer, the political scenario in Sokoto State keeps changing as not less than 3,000 members of the youth wing of the All Progressives Congress traders, announced their defection to the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

The party had earlier received decampees few days ago when nothing less than three governorship aspirants on the platform of the APC; former Ministers, and two members of the National Assembly decamped to the PDP.

Speaking while announcing their decision at the Sokoto State Centre for History and Bureau, the state mobiliser, APC Youth Wing, Sokoto State Market Traders Association, Ahmed Zabira, cited the good disposition and open-mindedness of Governor Aminu Tambuwal towards all and sundry in the state.

Zabira said over eighty per cent of members of the youth traders backed the decision to move to the PDP.

According to him, despite our hard stance as opposition members, Governor Tambuwal never discriminated against our members in whatever form of assistance, support, and welfare to the entire traders in the state.

“Governor Tambuwal’s disposition to the entire citizenry of the state irrespective of political affiliation was the reason we decided to join hands with his administration in moving the state forward.

https://punchng.com/apc-youth-traders-join-sokoto-pdp-cite-neglection

