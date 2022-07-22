37 Suspected Yahoo Boys Arrested In Asaba (Photos)

Thirty-seven (37) suspected internet fraudsters were arrested on Thursday July 21, 2022, by the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

They were picked up in different locations at Asaba, the Delta State capital following actionable intelligence on their alleged involvement in cyber-fraud.

The suspects are: Sulaimon Godspower, Ejiro Igho, Tega Oyah, Lucky Osawale, Nedum Monday, Ifeanyi Emmanuel, Imafidon Umweni, Joe Ugoka, Ehis Famous, Olalekan Ogunsanya,Asonya Goodluck, Kingsley Andrew, Daniel Godswill, Ojibi Mairo Silver, Samuel Joseph,Majemite Simon and Emeka Udorah.

Others are: Osagboyo Hendrix,Uchenna Chukwujindu, Martin Andrew, Oganiru Godwin, Emmanuel Okoro, Isaac Alex,Mike Araco, David Happy, Maxwell Orakwe,Ugboka Innocent,Ufuoma Oyovwevotu, Kenneth Osaretin, Anthony Avworhok, Ikani Dennis,Simon Ogedegbe, Emmanuel Oyovwi, Williams Benjamin, Caleb Olisaebuka,Oghenekihworo Oghene and Agbogidi Great.

Items recovered from them include four Toyota Camry cars, one Mercedes Benz ML350 with registration number KSF-965-GD, and one Lexus RX 350 with registration number WWR-334-AH.

Several mobile phones, Mifi mobile wifi devices and laptops were also recovered in the course of execution of the search warrant.



https://www.facebook.com/100064596373289/posts/pfbid02fVg7c3kU4TUWhC6asuH2amUaTAaVHCfCpiajDs8Ld6kpSFGiJ1T4yAEcm7nEGcbul/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related