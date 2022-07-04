4 Things To Do When You Are Laid Off

In 2020 I lost my job (I should have said A job, not MY job, because saying my job makes me feel ‘entitled’, but you get the gist).

Two weeks after that job loss, I started actively engaging on social media and sharing my job loss journey.

Then I started receiving messages like “You are courageous” from other Africans who experienced same ordeal, because I was ‘confident’ to tell the world I was laid off and share the highs and lows of job searching.

I however saw professionals from other climes in Europe, America, Asia coming out here on LinkedIn saying they lost their jobs and asking for help and support.

But here in Africa we were quiet and hiding. ☹️

Layoffs are happening again and I see same trend happening again in Africa.

If you lost your job and you are in Africa, it’s okay to make a post about it and ask for help.

I am infact challenging you to make a post and or series of posts about your job loss journey.

Why? Just like when it happened to me and I leveraged social media to share about my journey, the following can happen for you:

�You would let your network know about what happened and you never know the kind of opportunities you are opening yourself up to

�You would be able to get ideas from people on companies recruiting, as people want to really help.

�You can get on the spot side gigs and consulting opportunities, to keep you sane and busy while you job search for the kind of jobs you are indeed deserving of

�Lastly this career experience may be the start of building a formidable personal brand, that is more than its worth in gold.

