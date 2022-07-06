42-Year-Old Man Goes Missing After Leaving Home To Attend Wedding In Ibadan

The Ekiti State Police Command has declared a 42-year-old man identified as Ibukun Olusola Olajide, Missing, NaijaCover Reports.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Sunday Abutu, in a statement on Tuesday July 5, said Olajide was last seen after he left his home in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, July 1, 2022, to attend a wedding in Ibadan.

“This is to inform members of the public that one Ibukun Olusola Olajide ‘m’ of Ogo-Oluwa, Asungbowoola Street, Afao Road, Ado Ekiti, reportedly left home to Ibadan, Oyo State, on 01/07/22 at about 4pm to attend a wedding ceremony,” the statement read.

“Information received at our disposal was that he neither reached Ibadan for the wedding ceremony nor returned home while all efforts made by his relatives to know his whereabouts proved abortive.

“He is 42 year-old, chocolate in complexion, 5.6 ft tall, has no tribal mark, speaks Yoruba and English languages fluently.

“While the Command has commenced investigation into this report, anyone with useful information concerning his whereabouts should contact the nearest Police Station or call 09064050086”

Source: NIGERIAN POLICE FORCE

