45-Year-Old Nigerian Woman Celebrates As She Welcomes Twins After 13 Years

A Nigerian Woman, Juliet Martins-Fanwo and her husband welcomed a set of twins, a boy and girl, after almost 13 years of marriage, NaijaCover Reports.

The New Mother took to Facebook on July 1, 2022, her 45th birthday to celebrate her perfect gift.

“I am the one the Lord has shown MERCY. He looked past my sins, my shame and my flaws, He looked beyond me and poured me love,” she wrote.

“Today, am celebrating my 45th Birthday and the perfect birthday gift came from the Lord on Saturday, June 25. God blessed my family with twin babies (a boy and a girl) after almost 13 years of marriage.

“My heart is full of joy and I am so thankful. God made everything BEAUTIFUL in His own time.

“The love from everyone has been massive, am still speechless and overwhelmed, I feel so loved and special. I am indeed humbled. Thank you all for celebrating me and celebrating with me. God has really been faithful.

“I am sorry I am not able to reply and respond to all your calls and messages yet, I am still dumbfounded by this new phase and experience, I will respond to each and everyone shortly. Pls pardon me. Thank you. Much love.”

