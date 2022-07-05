FIVE suspected armed robbers have been shot dead in a gun battle with police operatives in Warri, Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr. Bright Edafe, who confirmed this in a statement, said the hoodlums died while being taken to hospital.

The statement read: “On 01/07/2022, Operatives attached to ‘B’ Division Warri surveillance team while on patrol along lower Erejuwa Street in Warri, received a distress call, that suspected armed robbery gang were terrorizing Igbudu market/old welfare.

“The team, acting on this distress, moved to the scene where the hoodlums on sighting the police took to their heels, and the team went after them.

“Somewhere around old welfare road, the hoodlums went into a gun duel with the Operatives, but could not withstand the superior firepower of the police.

“During the gun duel, five of the hoodlums sustained serious gunshot injuries while, two locally made cut-to-size single barrel guns, three rounds of expended cartridges, three rounds of live cartridges and one dagger were recovered from them.

“The injured suspects gave up the ghost while they were being taken to the hospital. Investigation in ongoing.”



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/5-armed-robbers-shot-dead-in-gun-battle-with-police-in-delta/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related