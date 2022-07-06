6 PDP Governors Move Against Atiku, Tinubu’s Men Reachout To PDP Members

According to the PDP source, trouble started when Ayu was elected national chairman of the PDP. The source said leaders of the party had agreed to zone the chairmanship of the PDP to the North, while the South, like the All Progressives Congress (APC), would produce the presidential candidate.

He said as soon as Ayu assumed office, he jettisoned the arrangement he inherited and started working for the emergence of Atiku, who is seen as his close political ally, to emerge as the candidate. The source, who didn’t want to be named, said despite attempts by governors and other leaders of the party to prevail on Ayu to

respect the agreement that he inherited, the former Senate President remained adamant.

“When it was obvious that Ayu wasn’t ready to listen and zone the presidential ticket to the South, governors and other leaders decided to leave the contest open. But they agreed to support a Southern aspirant, but people like Okowa, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and other people, especially from the South South, started working to ensure that a Northern candidate emerged,” he narrated.

Revealing further, the source said when Wike lost the primary election to Atiku, party leaders agreed that it would be best to pick him as the running mate to Atiku. He revealed the aforementioned governors met with Atiku and other leaders to pick Wike as a popular choice, but were ignored by Ayu and Atiku, who are believed to be

micro-managed by some powerful Northern leaders. Unable to have their way, he said the six governors decided not to play any active role during the presidential campaign of Atiku. He said though they may not defect to the APC, they’re likely to sabotage the chances of the PDP from within.

The governors can’t and won’t defect. They understand that clearly. If they defect now, their candidates can’t win elections. Some of them are gunning for a second term. But they’ll sabotage Atiku the same way PDP governors sabotaged President Goodluck Johnathan in 2015.

If you recall, many governors of the PDP, especially from the North, worked for the emergence of Buhari. They didn’t leave the PDP, but they sabotaged it from within. That’s what may play out in the case of Atiku.

There is a general consensus from Southern leaders that power should return to the region. And many PDP governors are close friends of the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. They will work for him. If that happens, hold Atiku and Ayu responsible,” the angry source further revealed.

Saturday Sun has also reliably gathered that Tinubu’s men have started reaching out to the aggrieved governors and other key Southern leaders of the PDP. It was learnt that Tinubu’s current vacation in Europe is part of the arrangement to meet with some of the governors who are also out of the country for the summer holiday.

https://www.sunnewsonline.com/2023-six-govs-move-against-atiku-2/

