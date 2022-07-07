7 Prisoners Graduate With Bachelors Degree From NOUN In Port Harcourt

Seven prisoners have graduated from the national open university of Nigeria NOUN.

The inmates in port Harcourt maximum security custodial center all bag bachelors degree.

Of the seven graduates, two of them graduated with second class upper (2.1)

While the remaining five finished with second class lower (2.2)

NOUN registrar encouraged other inmates to take advantage of the opportunity to develop themselves.

