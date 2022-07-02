85-Year-Old Obasanjo Rides Keke With Passengers Onboard In Abeokuta (Photos)

OBASANJO RIDES KEKE NAPEP – A BRIEF HIGHLIGHT OF BABA AT 85 FREE KEKE PROGRAMME.

Saturday, 02 July 2022

In Celebration of Baba@85 and as part of the Youth Empowerment programme (anchored by the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Youth Centre), the Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo rode one of the “Keke Napeps” (a.k.a Maruwa/Tricycle) to Kuto Abeokuta with passengers on-board.

The journey started from his OOPL residence to Kuto underbridge while picking up random passengers ( who were beyond excited to be driven by the former president) along the way. It was such a beautiful moment to behold.

In all, 85 young people greatly benefited from the Baba@85 Free Keke Programme.

#TheMomenTographer #DanielSync #Baba@85 #Obasanjo

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related