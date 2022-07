A 9-year-old boy identified as Eze Obinna has been declared missing by his family in Jos, Plateau State, NaijaCover Reports.

According To His Family, The boy was last seen two weeks ago while playing at Mado, a field in Tudun Wada area of Jos.

Obinna speaks Igbo and English.

Anyone with useful information on the whereabout of the boy should contact the family through the phone numbers on the flyer.

