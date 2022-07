The Political Consciousness has been taken to another Level!

Labour Party is a Movement of the People!

A very big thank you to every entertainer using their platform to ouch the OBidient Movement!

#Obidatti023

See Video below

https://twitter.com/Chude__/status/1551553256161263616?t=BCp7heGclC5yV5m-yYySrA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related