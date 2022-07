I watched Newsline on NTA yesterday. This man has four wives and 19 children. The family is poor and the kids beg on the streets.

1. There should be a law banning poor men from marrying more than 1 wife.

2. Another law that makes it a criminal offence for a poor man to have more than 2 kids.

