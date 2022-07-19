A Lot Of Osun State’s Money Is Taken To Lagos – Ademola Adeleke

The governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has said that the reason the state government is owing salaries and cannot pay pensioners is that a lot of Osun State’s money is taken to Lagos.

Adeleke disclosed this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday declared Adeleke the governor-elect of Osun State after scoring the majority of votes cast in the governorship election in the state.

He said, “I said it before that paying salary is not an achievement; if people work, you must pay them. What you bring to the table to improve the economy, the IGR is what you can call achievements. When I was debating with Governor Oyetola, the outgoing governor, I said paying salary is not an achievement; have you improved the economy?

“What I will do is that I will work with pensioners, retirees; sit together with them and have a meeting. Okay this is the money they are owing you and everything. Why they cannot pay you is that a lot of our money is going outside; what I mean is that a lot of our money is taken to Lagos or somewhere. So I will block those leakages.”

Adeleke who was visibly emotional added that his brother, Isiaka Adeleke, died in the course of freeing the people of Osun State from slavery.



https://dailytrust.com/a-lot-of-osun-money-is-taken-to-lagos-adeleke

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related