A Nairalander’s Experience At Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe (Photo)

Hello dearest Members of Nairaland Forum and awesome guests! I believe you had a great day.

In this post, I will share my experience at Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe with you and I promise to make it short and simple.

I have slight pain in one of my ears due to accumulated wax and I never wanted to use cotton buds to remove the wax nor clean the ear due to what experts do say about it. This has resulted to the temporary blockage of the affected ear.

I went to complain to my office’s doctor on Tuesday and he gave me some drugs but told me to come back after 2 days should in case the ear didn’t open. I used the drugs accordingly and the pain was gone but the ear remains blocked temporarily.

Using my own wisdom, I went to the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe for the removal of ear wax and cleaning of the ear today (Thursday) but without the knowledge of my doctor. The nurses I met at FTH, Gombe said that I can’t see the consultant until a doctor has referred me to the unit. This was around 12noon.

I rushed down to meet my doctor and I explained everything to him. He then referred me immediately to FTH. I left his office around 12:40pm.

Around 1: 15pm, I was at the ENT (Ear, Nose and Throat) unit of Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe to give them the letter so that they can attend to me. To my ultimate surprise they told me that they have closed for the day and that they are not coming tomorrow (Friday) that I should come back on Monday.

These nurses were on sit chatting but refused to attend to me.

I know that working in Government Hospitals can be tiring and challenging due to the number of patients they attend to per day.

I was very sad that I returned with blocked ear.

