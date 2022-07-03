A Nairalander’s Visit To Mandela’s House In Soweto SA (Pictures)

It’s Easter holiday, I used the opportunity of not having a busy schedule to visit one of the most iconic figure , Charismatic, Revolutionary leader in the history of not just Africa but the world at large, Nelson Mandela’s house at 8115 Vilakazi street, Orlando West,Soweto.This was the house he was living with Winnie Mandela before his arrest in 1962, while winnie continue staying there when Nelson was in Prison.

pic 1: The tourist entrance pass

Pic 2: The Back view of the house, still in its original status

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related