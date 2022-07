This video shows a detailed delicious Beef Shawarma recipe at home. You can also learn how to make shawarma, a tasty beef wrap you and your family will enjoy. All details in the video.

Your taste bud will thank you when you give it varieties of healthy meals.

Ingredients:

Beef cuts

Cucumber

Cabbage

Carrots

Curry powder

Thyme leaves

Paprika powder

White pepper

Pepper(for extra spice)

Onions

Garlic

Ginger

Beef seasoning

Salt

Mayonnaise

Ketchup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSdAskDgHHo

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related