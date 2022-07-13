AAC And NNPP Yet To Upload Candidates’ Names 3 Days To Deadline

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that two political parties are yet to upload their nominations for the 2023 presidential election.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, identified the two parties as the New Nigeria People’s Party and the African Action Congress.

Okoyo made this known in a statement on Wednesday, reiterating that the political parties still have three days for the nomination of candidates for the election.

A former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is the presidential candidate of NNPP, while Sahara Reporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, is the candidate of the AAC.

Okoye said the Commission has so far processed 6,995 nomination forms uploaded by 16 out of 18 political parties for the constituencies where they intend to sponsor candidates.

“However, two political parties, the African Action Congress AAC and New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP, are yet to upload a single nomination to the portal”, he said.

“The Commission hereby reminds all political parties that they have three days left to upload their list of candidates to the ICNP. The deadline is Friday 15th July 2022. The portal will automatically shut down at 6.00pm on that date.

“The number of requests processed has now risen to 1,662,987 pages of documents. Sadly, in spite of the Commission’s effort, 147 out of 476 requests processed as of today involving 5,646 pages are yet to be collected by applicants.

“The Commission appeals to prospective litigants to come forward and collect the certified copies of the documents.”



https://punchng.com/2023-kwankwaso-sowores-names-missing-on-inec-portal/

