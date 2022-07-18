AAC Party Unveils Caroline Danjuma As Akwa Ibom Governorship Running Mate

The African Action Congress (AAC), Akwa Ibom State chapter has unveiled Mrs. Caroline Danjuma as the running mate of its governorship candidate, Mr Iboro Otu, in the 2023 general elections.

The party disclosed this on Monday, in statement made available to SaharaReporters and jointly signed by the State Chairman and Secretary, Mr. Utip Etiebet and Mr. Gabriel Ekpo respectively.

In the statement titled: “Mr. Iboro Otu of the African Action Congress Picks Mrs. Caroline Danjuma as Running Mate,” the party said Danjuma was chosen based on her exemplary life, love for humanity, leadership ability and commitment towards the betterment of Akwa Ibom communities especially and Nigeria in general.

The statement read, “On behalf of our great party, the African Action Congress and the Iboro Otu Governorship Campaign Organisation, we write to inform members of our great party, Akwa Ibom state citizens and fellow Nigerians of our party’s deputy governorship candidate for the 2023 elections in Akwa Ibom state in the person of Chief Mrs. Caroline Uduak Danjuma.

“Chief Mrs. Caroline, the Obong Uwana of Eket, is an international businesswoman, award-winning actress and philanthropist.

“She is from the family of the former paramount ruler of Eket, His Royal Majesty, Edidem William Esiet Ekwere.

“She is a lover of education with two masters degrees – an MBA and a Masters in International Law and Diplomacy (MILD) – among a host of other international and national educational qualifications.”

The party noted that her passion for humanity led to her founding, the Hopeville Foundation, an organisation she has utilised to impact and change lives over the years.

It added, “Some of her outstanding works include her support in separating the conjoined Ayeni Twins, advocating for the rights and freedom of Lybian slaves, feeding over 3,000 people on numerous occasions, providing medical assistance to women requiring fibroid operations, providing free IV financial assistance and empowering female entrepreneurs.

“Chief Mrs Caroline is a hardworking mother of three who is passionate about education for all children and youths especially women, she’s a supporter and campaigner for women equality, and an advocate for community development through youth and women enterprise.

“Chief Mrs. Caroline has won a host of international and domestic awards including for Best International Film in the Harlem Film Festival, New York and Best Female Entrepreneur 2015 from the Nelson Mandela Pan-African Exemplary Leadership Honor, a statement to her truly iconic accomplishments.

“Our choice was made in recognition of her exemplary life, love for humanity, leadership ability and commitment towards the betterment of Akwa Ibom communities especially and Nigeria in general.

“She brings to the table her experience in rallying global and national attention towards developmental, social and political issues, and by God’s special grace, she will be instrumental to our great success at the pools.

“Our mandate, come 2023, is on delivering our comprehensive people and community development manifesto titled “The Lazarus project”.

“It is focused on empowering Akwa Ibom communities by empowering Akwa Ibom indigenes, prioritising Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Tech and the Creative and Cultural Industries.”

https://saharareporters.com/2022/07/18/aac-party-unveils-businesswoman-caroline-danjuma-akwa-ibom-governorship-candidate%E2%80%99s

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related