Abike Dabiri: I Am Angry Over Kemi Badenoch’s Comments

Kemi Badenoch, in her pursuit to be UK’s next prime minister of the United Kingdom, has slammed Nigerian politicians as looters and dream killers.

“I grew up in Nigeria, and I saw first hand what happens when politicians are in it for themselves, when they use public money as their private piggy bank, when they promise the earth and pollute not just the air, but the whole political atmosphere with their failure to serve others. I saw what socialism means for millions: poverty and broken dreams,” – (Kemi Badenoch)



Previous Thread: https://www.nairaland.com/7225992/nigerian-politicians-use-public-money#114693573

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has berated Nigerian-British Member of Parliament (MP), Kemi Badenoch, over her comments on Nigerian politicians.

She was responding to a comment by an Iyabo Awokoya on Twitter:

I am very angry this morning. Angry at the nonsense said by @KemiBadenoch the MP/Conservative Party UK in her declaration to run for office of PM. Ms Badenoch, you are of to a poor start. very tactless start in fact.

How on earth is it okay for you to use Nigeria’s so-called misrule over the years -a reality we have been combating and doing better at, as your reason for vying for UK Prime Minister position. Ms. Are you vying for a position in Nigeria? Leave Nigeria out of it and discuss your UK issues.

By the way, your UK is on its on slippery slope so just stop this nonsense at once. You it is that was born in Wimbledon as a British citizen, lived in Nigeria only briefly and returned to both US and UK. You were back in your beloved UK and have stayed there since at least when you were 16 years.

Your Universities are Sussex and University of London. You do not have much first hand experience of Nigeria, Miss, so please sit Nigeria out. Please do. We are sick and tired of disrespect of our nation by all comers-what we Yorubas call “oni ruru, gege momo”. Wish you luck in your PM Bid

https://twitter.com/iyaboawokoya/status/1547477472823984128?t=fJ4tNAbRrAK8YTN0LfquNQ&s=19

Abike responded, “I am just as angry. I second your thoughts here and will keep my comments for a later date.”

