Abiodun Declares A State Of Emergency On The Lagos-Sango Ota-Abeokuta Road (Photos)

During our inspection tour, I declared a state of emergency on the Lagos-Sango Ota-Abeokuta Road and also stated that we are giving the Federal Government a 2-week window to intervene on this road.

At it’s expiration, the State Government would, putting the safety and comfort of its citizens first, have no choice than to immediately intervene through total reconstruction.

We were also at the Owode-Ilaro Road where I was made to understand that the contractor handling the Owode-Iwoye end of the road, RAJCOM is not living up to expectations.

I immediately revoked their contract due to the slow pace of work, and awarded it to CCECC who will now handle all the roadworks.

We also inspected some sections of the Ojodu-Abiodun-Akute-Oke Aro-Agbado-Ijoko-Sango Road where I promised that workers will move to site in the next three weeks so as to begin reconstruction of the deplorable road. #BuildingOurFutureTogether #DapoAbiodun #ISEYA #OgunState



https://twitter.com/dabiodunMFR/status/1550948750016892928?t=kVpTv7mRc_dxd3UpwEU0mw&s=08

