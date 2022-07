The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for the recent attack on soldiers deployed around the Zuma rock area of Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

The terror group acknowledged this in a statement released on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Although, the group does not have a clear detail of the attack which it claimed.



https://twitter.com/eonsintelligenc/status/1553744100167491585?t=BQN0ndNVeroCr79dEq7WJw&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related