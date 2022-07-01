Abuja Celebrity DJ Davidson Drops Mixtape With Bandhits (Video)

Abuja Celebrity DJ Davidson Drops Mixtape With Bandhits ( Audio/Video)

Popular Abuja-based disc jockey, DJ Davidson has successfully released a summer mixtape with the music group, Bandhitz

The summer feel good mixtape which has been posted on YouTube is also available in audio. It has continued to attract increasing number of viewership.

It is also available in sportify, apple music, iTunes, audiomack and more.

DJ Davidson is known for using his career to bring young artistes to limelight by amplifying their music at top-notch events.

DJ Davidson whose real name is David Abah hails from Benue State.

He recently unveiled his supermarket T& Supermarket in Abuja.

He plays in Abuja socialite event centre, beer barn.

