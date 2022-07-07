Abuja High Court Disqualifies Delta PDP Governorship Candidate, Oborevwori

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Delta State gubernatorial candidate of the PDP has been disqualified by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has disqualified Sheriff Oborevwori, the candidate of the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 governorship election.

According to reports, Justice Taiwo Taiwo gave the ruling which disqualified Oberevwori over discrepancies in his certificates.

The court also restrained Oborevwori who is the speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and anointed candidate of the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, from parading himself as the candidate of the PDP.

The court order followed a suit instituted by David Edevbie, a former commissioner for finance, who is the anointed candidate of former governor James Ibori.

