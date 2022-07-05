Actress Victoria Ajibola Creates Scene In UBA After ₦1M Was Withdrawn From Account

Watch video here :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nll-MGEqd3Q

A video of Yoruba actress Victoria Ajibola aka Omolocal lamenting bitterly in a bank branch over her missing money has sparked reactions on social media.

The movie star in her statement revealed that the bank has been nonchalant about her predicament and even called security on her Ajibola added that she has never taken more than N150k in a day from her account and N1m just disappeared within thirty minutes.

She lamented over the fact that she has never collected such a huge sum at once from her account and N1m was wiped in just thirty minutes with reference to a POS machine.

Omolocal added that she doesn’t collect beyond N150k daily for herself and because she has been recording in the bank, the police have been called to kick her out.

In another clip, the actress was seen in a video crying bitterly as she spoke to someone on the phone. “The situation of this country is getting worse everyday like see what UBA did to me since last week Friday they withdraw all money through pos and nothing as been done to it since last week Friday and when we got to the POS paycom office of Nigeria @opay.ng they said is only UBA ubagroup that can send them an email before they can do anything to it but still UBA could not do anything to it.

The situation of this country is getting worse everyday like see what UBA did to me since last week Friday they withdraw all money through pos and nothing as been done to it since last week Friday and when we got to the POS paycom office of Nigeria @opay.ng they said is only UBA ubagroup that can send them an email before they can do anything to it but still UBA could not do anything to it WHY ARE WE SAVING MONEY TO ACCOUNT WHEN THE MONEY IS NOT SAVE crying out LOUD FOR JUSTICE and the money is up to 2millon naira even me beneficiary i cant withdraw more then 150,000 in a day and those stupid people withdraw up to 2m not up to 30 minutes UBA INVITED POLICE MEN TO HARASS ME JUST BECAUSE I WANT TO NO WHAT THEY HAVE BEEN DOING ABOUT THE MONEY ubagroup



https://www.instagram.com/p/CfmP5hwgJK7/?hl=en

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related