Adamu Garba Photoshops Bishop’s Cap On His Head, Sparks Outrage

‘UnIslamic’ – Muslims Blast Garba Adamu For Blaspheming Against Christianity

@AM_Saleeem

APC should better disassociate their party with Adamu Garba before he cost them a million votes. He’s authentic clout chaser with no remorse. He’s dangerous. He should apologize and delete that tweet. This isn’t what Islam preaches. Respect peoples beliefs and religion.



@Egi_nupe_

This is very disrespectful and you should be ashamed. You were here few months ago asking people to respect Islam but here’s you are making fun of other people’s faith and it’s for political reason? You’ve been so low in your character but this is the lowest. Islam forbids it too

You have a large following both online and offline. I wonder the kind of examples you are setting for your followers. Imagine it’s someone who did this nonsense, we know what could have happened by now. But here you are using other peoples faith to catch cruise.



@Waspapping_

If people disrespect Islam we’ll always be the first to speak out in anger

We should learn to respect other religious views even if we don’t agree with it

We can not stand any mockery on Islam , we shouldn’t mock other religions



@ArewaaConnect

So childish…

With this I doubt if you deserve to be a councillor talkless of President, as a Muslim you’re never advice to mock other people’s religion.

