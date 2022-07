Adamu Garba returns back to APC

Yes, I am fully back to APC. I could do more harm to my country, Nigeria if I did not support a combination of a great strategist and a great tactician on a single ticket. It is BAT/Hashim that should take over all polling units in Nigeria come 2023.

RE-DECAMPED! https:///sGOIg3ccS8

https://twitter.com/adamugarba/status/1546811334439878657?t=wZJvKhBHE2IhT2dm1HGYOg&s=19

