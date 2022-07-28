Additional N900 Billion Approved To Tackle Insecurity Is Not Enough – Lawan

Senate President of the Ahmad Lawan has said the N900 billion approved for the fight against insecurity in the country is not enough.

Lawan, while addressing lawmakers shortly before the upper chamber adjourned for its annual recess, lamented the incessant killing and maiming of Nigerians by terrorists.

He said, “I am particularly concerned like all of us here, through our various interactions, including a very important closed session we had today.

“We (Federal Government) have to be alert and alive to our responsibility, particularly to secure and protect the lives of our citizen.

“The security situation has been a very difficult and challenging one, but, recently, there has been an increase of attacks, killings and maiming of our citizens.

“As part of this administration, we will always provide the kind of support at our military and other security agencies require.

“We have done that before through appropriation and approval of supplementary budget of 2022, where over N900 billion was given as additional funding to our security agencies. We know that it may not be enough, but that is significant, and we expect our security agencies to do far better than they are doing at the moment.”

The Senate President also informed lawmakers that they might be called upon during recess to attend to national emergencies should the need arise.

https://www.google.com/url?q=https://dailytrust.com/additional-n900bn-released-for-fight-against-insecurity-not-enough-lawan&sa=U&ved=2ahUKEwj4ienn85r5AhULgHMKHTvpBtMQFnoECAgQAg&usg=AOvVaw1n9OV3-NRWC9i__3iMZ9-F

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related