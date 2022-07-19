Adekunle Gold Gifts Simi Mercedes Benz GLC Worth ₦36.7 Million

We all know the love Adekunle Gold and Simi share on their social media, the two couples got married in 2019, and their daughter Adejare was born in June 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Adekunle Gold since then keeps ‘spoiling’ his wife Simi in different ways, this time Gold has gifted his wife Simi a brand new 2019 Mercedes Benz GLC worth 36.7 Million naira

Simi who could not hold back her excitement over the gift shared a photo and video of the interior of the car on Instagram stories on Sunday.

Captioning the post, Simi simply wrote: “Crying.”

About 2019 Mercedes Benz GLC

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 is a top-ranked small luxury SUV. It’s able to balance comfort and performance, making for a great daily driver. Elegant design outside it creates a real luxurious appearance. Strong fuel economy and plenty of passenger space make it appealing for families that have to get around throughout the day.

Some new features like heated front seats and off-road packages, make the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 a strong choice for those looking to get a luxury SUV.

