Adeleke Defeats Oyetola Inside Osun Government House

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State lost the Government House, Osogbo Poling unit to Senator Ademola Adeleke, his closest rival in the ongoing election.

While Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 117 votes at Agowande/ Oshogbo GRA/ Governor’s office polling unit, Oyetola, who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) trailed with 106 votes.

The polling unit is in Olorunda Local Government Area.

https://dailytrust.com/breaking-adeleke-defeats-oyetola-inside-osun-govt-house

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: