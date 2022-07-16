Adeleke Defeats Oyetola Inside Osun Government House

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State lost the Government House, Osogbo Poling unit to Senator Ademola Adeleke, his closest rival in the ongoing election.

While Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 117 votes at Agowande/ Oshogbo GRA/ Governor’s office polling unit, Oyetola, who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) trailed with 106 votes.

The polling unit is in Olorunda Local Government Area.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-adeleke-defeats-oyetola-inside-osun-govt-house

