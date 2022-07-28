Ademola Adeleke Arrives Ile Ife To Pay Homage To Ooni Of Ife (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0i1Q87k-xk

Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke storms Ile Ife to pay homage to Ooni of Ife.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CgicFYdoPii/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

