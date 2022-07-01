Adventist Technical Secondary School Ohafia Wins Abia School Quiz (Pictures)

Adventist Technical Secondary School Ohafia has trounced The Master Vessels Classical Academy and The Victory college International to emerge the winner of 2022 edition of Abia State Schools Quiz Competition

The high-rated academic event is sponsored by Ray Nkemdirim Foundation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8oCYCOKtig

At the grand finale which took place at International Conference Center Umuahia, Abia State Capital, Adventist Technical Secondary School Ohafia grabbed 52 points ahead of Master Vessels Classical Academy which came second with 42 points, leaving the third position for Victory College International which had 40points.

Adventist Technical Secondary School Ohafia smiled home with the star prize of one million naira (#1,000,000).

Five hundred thousand naira (#500,000) went to Master Vessels Classical Academy which came second, while The Victory college International with its third position parted with two hundred and fifty thousand naira.(#250,000).

Also, the teachers of the students who emerged winners were appreciated.

The first position with a cash prize of #100,000; the second position #75,000 and 50,000 for the third position.

The competition kicked off on June 1st at the local and zonal levels.

The founder of the foundation, Chief Raymond Nkemdirim in his speech, said he has a vision to make the state better in all spheres, particularly education which he described as a pillar of development.

He said the vision started with his parents, the way he was pushed, and their encouragement which began a new trajectory in his life adding that without the efforts of his parents he may not have made it to the level he is currently.

He urged everyone to join hands to put education at the forefront and help the growth of the young one’s as the future leaders adding that the competition will continue to forge ahead so as to encourage the schools.

The chairman of the event, Prof. Godwin Emezue, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Abia State University Uturu (ABSU), earlier thanked the founder of Ray Nkemdirim Foundation for the good job he is doing in raising future leaders.

He expressed delight to associate with him and congratulated the participants for studying so hard to make it to the final stage of the competition.

Speaking with newsmen representative of the schools expressed their joy to the Organizers of the competition for the great opportunity given to them as the winner of the competition.

Highlights of the event includes presentation of awards to personalities who have contributed to the success of the competition; including a posthumous award to late Mazi Enyi Harbour and the presentation of a brand new laptop to one master Great Ijiomah one of the Mayfair Academy students who won the first position during the 2021 edition of the competition.

He scored 323 in the 2021 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

There was also a cultural dance display by the pupils of Our Lady Of Mercy Nursery/Primary School, St Finbars Catholic Mission Umuahia Abia State, among others.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/adventist-technical-secondary-school-ohafia-dusts-two-others-win-abia-schools-quiz-competition-2022-grabs-n1m-photos-video/

