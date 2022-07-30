Afrobeat Meets Berlin: Nigerian Afrobeat Artists Set To Take Berlin By Storm

Nigerian Afrobeat artists are set to take Berlin by storm again barely few months after the likes of Wizkid and Burna performed at the AfroBeat Festival. This time, AFROBEAT MEETS BERLIN is set to showcase artists like Kizz Daniel, Teniola, Diamond Platinum, Bcross, Made Kuti and others.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwJnqrl2WMI

The Concert which is to be hosted in the city of Berlin, Germany will be taking place in a 4000 audience capacity venue along with various online streaming platforms for audience around the world.

The concert has been slated to hold by September 24th. It is expected that fans of the Afrobeat genre around the world who can’t make it to Berlin physically will participate via online streaming platforms.

