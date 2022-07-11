Aisha Yesufu Proposes Raising ₦100 Billion To Fund Peter Obi’s Campaign

Presidential campaign is EXPENSIVE! It needs billions! Can we raise 100 billion?

Can Peter Obi @PeterObi set up an account, Gofundme, mobile payment for donations to start?

There must be stringent measures to ensure accountability and transparency

#100BillionForPOCampaign

The biggest factor the average politician has is either money or access to money. I believe with Peter Obi the people have to contribute that money. There is no State money that Peter Obi will be dependent on or even state machinery.

#100BillionForPOCampaignThere is no time. Plans should be in high gear now. Other candidates have luxury of time. Peter Obi doesn’t and so things should be in high motion.

#100BillionForPOCampaignPeople are ready to donate.

Peter Obi @PeterObi should have his financial team set up the necessarily accounts, Gofundme, mobile payment system and launch the campaign fundraising. Not one that different groups or people will be setting up

#100BillionForPOCampaignThis election is now glaringly one of survival for many Nigerians and we must put our monies where our votes are. We will have to be the ones donating to our candidates.

The people must be the power brokers!

#100BillionForPOCampaign

A 100 billion is doable.

Our little money when added together by many of us will lead to that sum. Let us not he afraid.

Let me start with Nigerians in Diaspora

If 1,000,000 Nigerians in Diaspora donate $100 that will be $100,000,000 = 60 billion

#100BillionForPOCampaign

For some, $100 might be too much to give. We have students in diaspora. They can donate $10.

1,000,000 Nigerian students/ youth in diaspora donating $10 will be $10,000,000 = 6bn naira

Some can afford to donate $10 weekly

It is reported that there are 15 million Nigerians in Diaspora.

Can we have another 1,000,000 Nigerians in Diaspora that can contribute $1 weekly to #PeterObiCampaign Fund weekly until election?

You read right. That is $1 weekly

That will be $1M weekly

#100BillionForPOCampaignLet me repeat the #PeterObiCampaignFund must be set up by Peter Obi himself. He can assign his team and launch. He will be held accountable. The team in charge must be trustworthy with weekly final report to public.

At least 3 signatories for withdrawal

#100BillionForPOCampaignThere must also be a team that vet and approve all project to ensure judicious use of money. This team must consist of incorruptible people with character and are street/market smart.

Not the ones that will be told billboard is one billion & they approve

#100BillionForPOCampaign

While Nigerians in Diaspora are donating to #PeterObiCampaignFund Nigerians in Nigeria will not be left out also.

Let’s start with the market woman that believes in Peter Obi and can donate 100 naira weekly!

1,000,000 of them will be 100,000,000 weekly!

#100BillionForPOCampaign

There are Nigerians that can donate 1k weekly to #PeterObiCampaignFund. Some will just make it 5k a month till election.

1,000,000 donating 1k weekly will be 1bn weekly. That will be 4bn weekly

Donating to #PeterObiCampaignFund is not just about money. It is about investment of passion!

1 million people is about 27k people from each of the 36 states. Some States will have more than others.

Lagos State fit vex give 1m people sef �

#100BillionForPOCampaignCampaign fundraising dinner can be organised in Abuja, Lagos & PH. That’s where you have the big boys and the big girls.�

Some can donate 100m without batting eyes.

Our 1k is still solid! We are all investing. Putting our monies where our votes are

#100BillionForPOCampaign

Imagine the friendly competition we will have representing our different places of residence in donating. We can even be putting our residence states to show from where

FCT for those of us in Abuja.

#PeterObiCampaignFund

#100BillionForPOCampaign

There must be serious accountability. Nigerians have been disappointed for too long.

There should be weekly statement of accounts released!

It is important to not only be above board but to also be seen to be above board

#PeterObiCampaignFund

#100BillionForPOCampaign

For those donating their time. A central database should be kept ( which i believe is already being done with the 15 people each at polling unit). I volunteer for my polling unit!

Beyond the database of support groups there should be a central one

#100BillionForPOCampaign

The number of hours people can donate and on what days and in which places should be noted and judiciously used.

#PeterObiCampaignFund

#100BillionForPOCampaign

https://twitter.com/AishaYesufu/status/1546483984200355840?t=Ypc2yrFBoalmmf4JACVUiQ&s=19

