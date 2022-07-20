Ajax Amsterdam Signs Calvin Bassey From Rangers In Club Record Deal (Pix)

Ajax and Rangers FC reach agreement for Calvin Bassey

Ajax has reached an agreement with Rangers FC and Calvin Bassey for the transfer of the defender to Amsterdam. The English-Nigerian player has signed a contract with Ajax that will take effect immediately and will run for five seasons, until June 30, 2027. Ajax will pay a transfer fee of EUR 23 million to Rangers FC. Including variables, that amount could increase to EUR 26.5 million.

Calvin Bassey was born on December 31, 1999 in Modena, Italy. The Nigerian international was under contract with Rangers FC until mid-2024. He arrived in Austria today to join first team’s training camp.



Ajax Amsterdam

CALVIN BASSEY JOINS AJAX IN CLUB RECORD TRANSFER

RANGERS Football Club can today confirm Calvin Bassey has joined Ajax in a deal which is the largest in Rangers’ history.

Calvin leaves with best wishes from everyone at Rangers and we thank him for his hard work and commitment over the past two seasons.

The 22-year-old joined Rangers from Leicester City for a Training Compensation Fee in the summer of 2020, making 65 appearances for the Light Blues.

Bassey played his part in Rangers’ historic 55th league title victory, won the 2022 Scottish Cup, while also having a huge role in the incredible UEFA Europa League run to the final in Seville last season.

We wish Calvin all the best for his future career.



Rangers FC

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related