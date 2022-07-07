Ajibade, Kanu, Oshoala nominated for CAF women’s player of the year award

Four Nigerians have been nominated for the 2022 Confederation of African Football (CAF) women’s player of the year award.

The Super Falcons quartet of Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade, Uchenna Kanu and Chiamaka Nnadozie made the nomination list which was released by CAF on Wednesday.

The list contains 30 women from 12 countries with South Africa leading the pack with six players.

Thembi Kgatlana, 2018 winner of the award, leads the Bayana Bayana delegation alongside Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo, Andile Dlamini, Bambanani Mebane, and Jermaine Seoposenwe.

Oshoala is the current holder of the top prize which she won the last time the awards were held in 2019. It was her fourth CAF women’s player of the year gong — a joint record alongside Perpetua Nkwocha, former Falcons striker.

Nigeria’s Monday Gift was nominated in two other categories of the awards.

The 20-year-old was listed among the nominees for the best young player of the year alongside Flourish Sebastien of Edo Queens.

She was also included in the list of the nominees for the best interclub player on the continent with Maryann Ezenagu of Rivers Angels.

Monday was named player of the season and was the top scorer for the 2022 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL). She was instrumental in Bayelsa Queens’ league triumph and their qualification for the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League.

For the women’s club of the year award, Rivers Angels of Nigeria made the list of seven nominees.

TheCable had reported that Moses Simon, Super Eagles forward, also made the CAF men’s player of the year nominees list.

https://www.thecable.ng/ajibade-kanu-oshoala-nominated-for-caf-womens-player-of-the-year-award

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related