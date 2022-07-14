Akeredolu’s Commissioner, Yetunde Adeyanju, Resigns Hours After Redeployment

Few hours after the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, reshuffled his cabinet, one of the redeployed commissioners, Yetunde Adeyanju, tendered her resignation letter.

In the cabinet reshuffle done on Wednesday, Adeyanju was redeployed from the Ministry of Water Resources to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

In resignation letter, addressed to the governor, which was made available to journalists, Adeyanju said her decision was based on her personal conviction to go out of politics.

The letter titled ‘Resignation of appointment’, read, “I, hereby, resign my appointment as a Commissioner in Ondo State with immediate effect.

My decision is predicated on a personal conviction to explore other endeavours outside politics for now.

“However, I’m grateful to you for the golden opportunity given to me to contribute to the growth of our dear state, especially with the Kamomi Aketi Rural Water Supply.

“You gave me the platform and I’m proud that I used it well for the good of humanity. Kamomi AKETI water scheme remains the joy of thousands of rural dwellers today. Once again, I thank you for the opportunity to serve. ”

Also in the reshuffle, the former Commissioner for Regional Integration and Diaspora, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola Olateju, was redeployed to the Ministry of Information and Orientation while the former Commissioner for Physical and Urban Development, Fatai Olotu has also been redeployed to the Ministry of Water and Sanitation.



https://punchng.com/akeredolus-commissioner-resigns-hours-after-redeployment/

