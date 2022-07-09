Akwa Ibom Barber Dies From Poison After Vomiting Blood (Pix)

A young barber based in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, identified as Estro De Barbguy has died after he was allegedly poisoned.

Sources told GRASSROOT REPORTERS that the handsome barber died on Friday after vomiting blood.

He was said to be one the best barbers in Uyo.

Meanwhile, friends have taken to Facebook to mourn his death.

Kasaprince Michael Junior wrote:

“Since yesterday I have been very down to the lowest level I can’t sleep �

Hearing the news of my barber passing away

Yesterday.

“We met on Wednesday and he barb me worst of it he wasn’t looking sick in my eyes

Only to receive a call he has passed away.

Estro De Barbguy who ever take your life

May he never see December this one hurt me to my stomach have lost many niggaz in uyo this one pain me over cos he was very humble and discipline.

“What jealousy would make anyone harm a very simple and easy going guy.

Oh dead you have took a friend and a brother from me �������.”

Also, Da Zion Umoh, a social critic wrote:

“Estro De Barbguy has just been killed.

“He was a young hard working barber who was never interested in politics.

“It is said that he was poisoned and killed.

“He was an Uyo boy in Akwa Ibom State and the public will mourn him and forget about him within a week and move on.

“Be careful of your friends because young people are killing young people now with poison and not with guns and knives.”

Source: https://www.grassrootreportersng.com/2022/07/akwa-ibom-barber-dies-from-alleged-poison-after-vomiting-blood.html?amp=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related