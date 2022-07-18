Akwa Ibom Is Constructing Nigeria’s 4th Longest Bridge In Mbo LGA (Photos)

GOV EMMANUEL INSPECTS ETEBI-ENWANG PROJECT :

Akwa Ibom State Governor, His Excellency, Mr Udom Emmanuel, today led his executive council members on an inspection visit of the ongoing construction on the Etebi-Enwang Bridge project linking Mbo with Esit Eket local government area, to ascertain the progress of work and charge the contractors on timely completion of the project.

Akwa Ibom currently have 4th longest bridge already in Ibeno LGA of the state (1100m long ) and will soon replace it with the longest one in Mbo LGA still in KAkwa Ibom state.

