Akwa Ibom: Sen Bassey Albert To Decamp, Contest Guber Election Under YPP

Electorates in Akwa Ibom state are alarmed at the possible highjack of the 2023 gubernatorial elections by urchins following the decision of a cleric, Mr. Nyeneime Andy, to relinquish his Expression of Interest and Nomination form to Senator Bassey Albert, a self acclaimed tout and patron of street urchins.

Investigation shows that Andy, a renowned preacher at a new generation church in Uyo reportedly picked the Expression of Interest and Nomination form from Young Progressive Party, YPP, ostensibly to run for the 2023 governorship primary of the party, but was merely standing-in for Albert, who was contesting the Peoples Democratic Party governorship primary.

Since his boycott of the PDP guber primary, Bassey is now set to decamp from the party to YPP, where Andy has been holding brief him.

This reporter learnt that “Apostle Nyeneime Andy was actually buying the form for keeps in trust for OBA ahead of his defection. OBA, Macaire, Akpanusoh and a few others have long bought their YPP nomination form. Infact, they have all paid for their clearance.”

Reacting to the development, Uwem Isong, a cleric, condemned in strong terms the attempt to return the state to the era of darkness when impunity, politically motivated killings and insecurity held sway.

“Never again shall we allow sons of darkness and known urchins rule our state. We should not forget the chaos, fear, impunity and politically motivated violence that we experienced for eight years before the current administration brought succour.

“We will not accept a self acclaimed urchins to govern this state.” He exclaimed.

Also expressing disappoinment with the cleric for conceding guber forms to Oba, Chief Edet Michael, a political stalwart in Ibesikpo Asutan, likened Andy’s action to attempting to give precious items to pigs.

“This is sacrilege. What business has light with darkness? This should not be allowed. This is an error, the cleric erred. I call on the Christian Association of Nigeria to sanction him. The insecurity in this state was caused by allowing cultists into public office. How can a supposed preacher orchestrate such abomination?”. He said.

Recall that since boycotting the PDP primary the embattled Senator Bassey Albert has been desperately wooing stakeholders to support his ambition. He has however been unable to pull a covincing followership. Most of his followers and supporters are reluctance to move as they prefer to remain in PDP.



https://leaders.ng/2022/07/13/condemnations-as-pentecostal-pastor-picks-guber-form-for-akwa-ibom-senator/

