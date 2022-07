https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pm6M8cHLhis

Nairalander and PR expert, Alex Nwankwo has shown off his beautiful family in a loved-up video.

His first son, Churchill was named after Olakunle Churchill who was born 4th Oct, 2019

The second son, Maduka was born 23rd October 2021, a period Alex was seeking election into the office of Anambra State governor.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related