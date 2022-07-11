Ali Modu-Sheriff Rallies Support For Tinubu-Shettima APC Presidential Ticket

Former Borno Governor, Ali Modu-Sheriff has vowed to do all within his power for the victory of All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima in the 2023 election.

The pledge is coming on the heels of mixed reactions that followed the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC for the 2023 Presidential election.

Ali Modu-Sheriff urged members of the party to bury the hatchet and campaign for the Presidential ticket and the party to win the 2023 election.

He stated that Shettima personally notified him immediately he was nominated as Vice Presidential candidate adding that he will work for a landslide victory for the APC.

Kashim Shettima succeeded Ali Modu – Sheriff as Borno State Governor on May 29, 2011.

