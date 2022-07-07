Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, have pleaded not guilty to the charges of Human Trafficking and Organ Harvesting in the United Kingdom.

Channels Television had reported their arrival at Westminster Magistrates Court for the continuation of their trial.

Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice were arrested by the British Police on June 23 on allegations of Human Trafficking and Organ Harvesting that violate the country’s Modern Slavery Act.

Giving an update from the courts premises on Thursday, Channels Television’s correspondent, Juliana Olayinka, said the court accepted that the kidney donor in Ekweremadu’s case is not minor.

She said the prosecution has accepted that he is 21 years old.

The court thereafter fixed August 4 as the date for the next hearing.

Just yesterday, the Federal High Court Abuja ordered the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to transmit the certified True Copy (CTC) of the bio-data information of an alleged Minor to the Attorney General of the Federation for onward transmission to the UK to aid Ekweremadu Trials.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/07/07/alleged-organ-harvesting-ekweremadu-wife-plead-not-guilty-to-charges/

