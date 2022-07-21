Am I Being Friendzoned?

I reunited with this 30 year old long lost friend of mine online via Facebook and we communicated down to WhatsApp, we have been chatting for months now till i finally asked her out and told her my intentions of marrying her.

I then asked her out but she just kept maintaining stance that we should be friends first, i told her plainly that it’s better we start dating and all the friendship should be integrated into the dating phase but she turned down and said we should maintain friendship first till she’s ready.

Now she has already started billing me, she told me her birthday is tomorrow and she’ll need my financial support, i then asked her to be specific on the precise amount she wants, she then responded that she needs at least 30k for photoshoots, make up and cake.

So my question is why is she financially demanding when we are just friends?

