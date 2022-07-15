‘Am I The Only One Finding It Difficult To Have A Relationship?’

Please guys I need to understand something that really bothers me; I sometimes result to smoking to cope with, as I find it really depressing.

In my early days I used to have girlfriends, and it was quite a deal, back then in school.

As I got older I switched to being used to hookups and ashawo; and the sorts, because I realized all I wanted was sex.

Years past, I’ve outgrown this hookup thing, and value creating relationships with women; which obviously includes sex, but is more serious and could lead to something in future.

What worries me is that despite all my attempts online and offline to find a relationship material woman; I realized that almost all the ladies I toasted wanted nothing but hookup. The moment I appear serious; they disappear or try to play mind games.

Please guys is this a normal thing now in our country, or it’s just me experiencing this. It’s really sad; and hopeless, as a normal relationship will help my morale and prepare for the future.

Have you found it easy to have permanent relationships without playing the religion card?

