Amaechi’s Ally, Tonye Princewill Quits APC Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket

Former governorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect.

Princewill, who is an ally of immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said his resignation was in protest against the choice of Kashim Shettima as running mate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

In his resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of Ward 3 (Royal Ward), Buguma City, in Asari Toru Local Government Area area, he said he cannot continue to “argue for equity in my state and defend inequity in my country.”

The letter reads: “While I appreciate my leader, Rt Hon Rotimi Amaechi and all his efforts, I cannot defend the decision of my party, in fielding a Muslim Muslim ticket, especially at a time like this, against all protestations from well meaning Nigerians, across religious and political divides.

“It sets a very wrong precedent, it is totally insensitive and even if you win, will prove bad for good governance. Under these dire circumstances, I find no justification to still remain, in good conscience, a member of a political party that subordinates electoral victory, OVER the safety of lives and the peace of mind of its citizens.

“The men and women of our party here in Rivers are the most loyal and faithful supporters I have met. They know right and they know wrong. And they know me. I enjoyed working with them and I’m so sad to leave.

“But an APC party that totally disregards the basics of the same equity we preach, is alien to me. Buhari resisted the same temptation and chose a little known Osinbajo and won.

“I wish you well. And I remain grateful to our Leader, but I can not defend the indefensible. And to be totally honest, neither should you”.



