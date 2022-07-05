Amazon Is Recruiting Software Developers In Nigeria. How To Apply

Amazon is hiring Lagos-based Software Developers who wish to relocate to Canada, Ireland, and the U.S.

American retail technology giant Amazon is looking for high-caliber and tested Software Development Engineers who are based in Lagos, Nigeria to work on innovative and leading technologies.

According to the company, the software developers will be responsible for solving algorithmically complex problems, and front-end and back-end services that can scale to millions of requests and deployed globally delivering an exceptional customer experience. The role requires deep technical expertise, excellent leadership skills, and the ability to hit the ground running.

To this end, the Amazon International Events team is hosting an interviewing event in Lagos for Software Developer II candidates who are open to relocating to Canada, Ireland, and the United States, to work in Amazon’s consumer division.

If you’re a software developer based in Lagos and looking to relocate, you need to apply for the role in order to be invited to the interviewing event which will take place August 1 – 5, 2022.



Software Development Engineer

Job ID: 2103436 | Amazon.com Services LLC

DESCRIPTION

Job summary

We are looking for high caliber and tested Software Development Engineers to work on innovative and leading technologies. The initiative is fundamental to Amazon’s future, and will provide great personal satisfaction and career development as we tackle some of the most intriguing problems in software architecture design and building highly scalable services. We are building extremely customer focused software that can also serve many fast-growing businesses for decades to come. The project will have regular reviews with the company’s senior leaders. The scope of the project is set to scale rapidly for the next few years post launch.

This role requires deep technical expertise, excellent leadership skills, and ability to hit the ground running. You will be responsible for solving algorithmically complex problems, front end and backend services that can scale to millions of requests and deployed globally delivering an exceptional customer experience. As innovators we embrace new technology, you will be empowered to choose the right highly scalable and available technology to solve complex problems.

If you enjoy designing and building highly distributed systems that can scale and solving challenging problems, come join us!

Multiple locations: United States, Canada, Ireland

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS

1+ years of experience contributing to the system design or architecture (architecture, design patterns, reliability and scaling) of new and current systems.

2+ years of non-internship professional software development experience

Programming experience with at least one software programming language.

4 year Bachelor’s degree

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

• Experience with Relational and No SQL Databases

• Experience with Spring, MVC frameworks, REST/RPC API design and development

• Practical experience writing large scale web applications including architectural decisions, language choices, frameworks and implementation.

• Experience in communicating with users, other technical teams, and management to collect requirements, describe software product features, and technical designs.

• Ability to take a project from scoping requirements through actual launch of the project

• Excellence in technical communication with peers and non-technical cohorts

• Knowledge of professional software engineering practices & best practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes, testing, and operations

• Working with other team members to investigate design approaches, prototype new technology and evaluate technical feasibility

• Working in an Agile/Scrum environment to deliver high quality software

Amazon is committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace. Amazon is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, protected veteran status, disability, age, or other legally protected status. For individuals with disabilities who would like to request an accommodation, please visit https://www.amazon.jobs/en/disability/us.

