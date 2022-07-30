Amber Heard Declares Bankruptcy, Unable To Pay Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s financial status is not good at all following the trial against her ex-husband Jonny Deep, but the actress startled everyone by filing for bankruptcy after finding herself unable to pay the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s court punishment.

Social media was flooded with recordings, comments, and even live feeds of the testimony given by both actors throughout the course of the proceedings’ several weeks.

Once the trial was over, the jury decided that Heard was responsible for Johnny Depp’s $10 million in damages. Depp would also be required to pay $2 million in damages.

The Aquaman actress’ legal team informed the judge that she would not have enough money to repay the obligation as soon as the judge’s decision was made.

Heard has since been involved in a court battle to find alternatives to paying the $10 million. She has reportedly appealed the jury’s verdict in order to have the amount reduced.



